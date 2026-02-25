T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the next installment of its 2025-2026 lecture series on Voting Rights and Access to the Ballot at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas will discuss two bills now before Congress: the SAVE Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. The former, which has passed the House, would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for federal office. The latter would modernize and revitalize the Voting Rights Act of 1965, strengthening legal protections against discriminatory voting policies and practices.

The LWVVT Lecture Series, now in its 10th season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.

This will be a virtual presentation. Click here to register for this talk.