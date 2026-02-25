League of Women Voters lecture series on voting rights continues March 11 VT Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas to speak
Press release | Feb 25, 2026 | Comments 0
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas will discuss two bills now before Congress: the SAVE Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. The former, which has passed the House, would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for federal office. The latter would modernize and revitalize the Voting Rights Act of 1965, strengthening legal protections against discriminatory voting policies and practices.
The LWVVT Lecture Series, now in its 10th season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.
This will be a virtual presentation. Click here to register for this talk.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.