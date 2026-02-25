To the editor: Roper seeks your vote on March 3

I am seeking my third one-year term on the Chester Select Board because I care deeply about this town. That motivates me to think carefully about how the actions of today’s town government will impact the quality of life in the days and the decades to come.

I’m not always vocal when sitting behind the table at Town Hall, but when issues are being discussed that I believe have long-term impact, I’m known for speaking up clearly and unambiguously. Here are a few issues that I’ve been passionate about over the last year.

The town’s acquisition of the “Jeffrey Well Solar Field” will both reduce the future cost of the electricity consumed by town government operations and create a long-term revenue stream that will serve to reduce our property tax burden. I have been at the forefront of the work needed to bring this to fruition.

A current issue relates to fine tuning the ways in which our town’s budget is managed in order to avoid being caught off guard at the end of the year. Our excellent town manager has taken the lead on this, but the support and involvement of the Select Board is crucial to its success and continuity on the board will help to ensure that success.

Developing new housing in Chester will have far-reaching positive impacts on our community and failing to do so will have deep and lasting negative impacts upon us all. I am a staunch advocate for taking all reasonable and fiscally responsible steps needed to bring new housing and new businesses to Chester. If reelected, I will continue to advocate for and work toward making this a reality for our community.

Another issue before us is the way that our historic Class 4 roads will be treated going forward. What our Select Board decides in 2026 will have clear impacts on the future generations of Chester residents. This has been a topic of discussion for almost a full year and as one who’s been involved from the start, I believe it’s important for me be there as we move to make decisions about our ancient roads.

I’m always open to hearing the ideas and positions of others but I want everyone to know that as a person of deep personal convictions, I will come to my conclusions based upon these beliefs. Fairness, justice and decisions rooted in the long-term greater good of our community are at my core. Kindness rules, justice should be unbiased, and right is right, regardless of political alignment. If you agree, I’d appreciate your vote on March 3.

Tim Roper

Chester

Select Board Candidate