Bailey drops out school board race amid ‘worry for my wife’s safety’

By Cynthia Prairie

esse Bailey has decided to drop out of the race for the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District.

His decision comes after two days of facing outrage, criticism, but also support, when a right-wing troll from Brattleboro found, repackaged and distributed a video of he and his wife having sex.

The distributed video also included photos, illegally taken from Bailey’s wife’s private OnlyFans page, and included commentary by the troll, Hank Poitras, as well as by Chester resident John Keller.

Bailey told The Telegraph Friday evening that the continuing harassment and sharing of the Poitras video has caused his wife to feel so afraid for her safety that he is no position to do anything but care for her. To read Thursday’s article, click here.

Even though the video has been removed by multiple platforms, such as X, YouTube and Facebook, and Keller has been banned by multiple groups on Facebook and his “free speech” account suspended, he is offering to send Poitras’ video to anyone who messages him through social media.

The original video and photos were behind a paywall at Bailey’s wife’s OnlyFans site, which catered to subscription buyers only who, by agreement, are barred from sharing the contents. The contents are also copyrighted.

However Bailey said, Keller and others are not “going to let terms of services stand in their way. … they want to harass her. They want to make her feel afraid. It’s disgusting that they have chosen to make her the target.”

In a letter to the editor that prompted this article, Bailey wrote, “My run for the school board has been cited as the reason for this harassment. I worry for my wife’s safety, and I fear this harassment will continue for as long as I’m involved with the school board.”

Bailey said he contacted Chester Police Thursday and the officer took a statement from the couple and later called to say that he wasn’t sure there was anything that the police could pursue at the moment.

Although Bailey has dropped out, his name will still appear on the ballot and the vote will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.