esse Bailey, a first-time candidate for the Green Mountain Unified School District Board, is taking a lot of heat over a sex video of himself and his wife and photos of her from her private OnlyFans site that were made public this morning.

But while he’s in the spotlight, he believes his wife is the one who “is in danger.”

On Thursday morning, a video apparently by right-wing provocateur Hank Poitras of Brattleboro, began popping up on Chester social media pages and elsewhere. The video, originally posted on Poitras’s Planet Hank social media site, included the Bailey video and his wife’s photos. The post also included an appearance by Chester resident John Keller.

Telegraph attempts to reach Poitras were not successful and Keller, in a messenger exchange, seemed to indicate that Poitras was the creator of the original video report.

The video post includes his and Keller’s comments on the video and on the photos of Bailey’s wife. Poitras’ cackling punctuates the sex video. While none of the videos shows Bailey’s face, quite a number of the photos do show his wife’s.

In the Planet Hank video, Keller appears on the Green and says of Bailey, “He’s applying for the school board and he’s online with his wife … making porn videos and she’s dressed up like a school girl. I don’t see how that is appropriate.”

Poitras remarks, “How inappropriate can you be bro? You get to be a porn star or on the school board. You can’t be both.”

Keller also has been a candidate for local office. In 2022, he ran for one of two one-year seats on the Chester Select Board, but came in last in a field of four. In May of last year, Keller sought to replace Tuckerman Wunderle on the GMUSD Board of Directors but also found himself in controversy related to charges of domestic assault, to which he plead guilty. Jerry Ucci was instead chosen to replace Wunderle.

According to Wikipedia, OnlyFans is a paid subscription Internet content service out of England that “is widely known for its popularity with pornographers, although it also hosts other content creators including athletes, musicians, and comedians.”

‘They are targeting my wife’

ailey’s wife manages her OnlyFans page, takes all the photos and videos and monetizes it to adult-only subscribers, adhering to OF’s terms of use. He describes the nature of her self-portraits as erotic, artistic and theatrical. “She makes it a point to never show anything too” intimate about her body, he said. Her name is not attached to the page and she also uses a pseudonym for her own safety, he said.

In his video, Poitras specifically tells viewers that this situation is taking place in “Chester, Vermont” and he does not attempt to hide the pseudonym Bailey’s wife uses nor her face.

But now, Bailey said, his wife “feels violated and is afraid.” For this reason, The Chester Telegraph is not using his wife’s name in this article.

“In my mind,” Bailey said, “they are trying to make her a target. My primary concern is for her safety. The election is the election. They can make me the issue. But they are targeting my wife and it feels dangerous and malicious. I’m the one running for office and now I worry for her safety.”

During the interview, Bailey told The Telegraph that his wife received a message from an OnlyFans user directly to her. The user said he had seen the video on the Planet Hank site. He was apparently able to track her with the information he gleaned.

Asked if he thought the videos would ever become public, Bailey said, “No. Her page is relatively small. It’s not like she has a large enough subscriber base that anyone in town would recognize her. I never thought anyone would do that, to dox her in that way when she is not running for any office.”

As for his run for school board, Bailey said he is staying in the race. “If my wife feels that me being in it creates a greater risk for her, I will leave the race. For now, we’ll let the voters decide. But my wife is and always will be my priority.”

At this point, “she doesn’t feel I should drop out,” Bailey said. So he will continue because he wants to “pitch in for my community. I need to step up.”

Bailey added, “I don’t understand the thought-process of wanting to hurt someone like that, behind sharing it time and time again, even after the platform has taken it down. This feels like something much darker than standard politics.”

Meta keeps removing the post but some people continue to repost the Planet Hank video on Facebook from other platforms such as X and YouTube, which as of 7 p.m. still had them up.

Copying video, images may violate copyright law, OF agreement

he use of the video and photos may have violated not only copyright law but OnlyFans’ Terms of Service agreement and Acceptable Use Policy, which states: “You must not reproduce, distribute, modify, create derivative works of, publicly display, publicly perform, republish, download, store, or transmit any of the material on the Website …” except under specific conditions and only for personal use.

OnlyFans also has a strict policy against harassment and bullying by subscribers. According to Bailey, his wife had kept her location a secret to protect herself against such acts.

Bailey is just one among a number of Chester candidates who have been the subject of a smear campaign this year. Just a week ago, Select Board incumbent Arne Jonynas had written a Letter to the editor denying a rumor that has been circulating in town that if he is re-elected with incumbent Tim Roper and newcomer Lauren Fierman that they would as a bloc vote to oust much respected Town Manager Julie Hance.

All three have not only denied the rumor but have expressed strong support for Hance and the work that she has done.