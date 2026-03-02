West River Coffee hosts ‘Art at the Barn’ Opening Reception for photographer Musgrave

W

est River Coffee Barn, 2309 N. Main St. in Londonderry, announces the next installment of its “Art at the Barn” series, featuring photographer Evan Musgrave.

An Opening Reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. The community is invited to come meet the artist, connect with neighbors and enjoy light refreshments.

Musgrave’s work explores place, memory and the emotional resonance of landscapes shaped over time. Through patient observation and a deep familiarity with the region, Musgrave captures the quiet character of Londonderry and Weston — revealing the atmosphere, history and personal connections embedded in the land.

“We want West River Coffee Barn to be a place that celebrates and showcases the incredible talent connected to this community,” said owner Kristin Nelson. “Evan’s work beautifully reflects the landscapes and landmarks that mean so much to the people who live here and return here.”

The exhibition features striking images of the region including local landmarks, such as Magic Mountain, historic sites along the West River, Vermont’s iconic stone walls, the familiar presence of the Vermont Country Store, sweeping seasonal landscapes and night skies. Each image invites viewers to slow down and consider not just how Vermont looks — but how it feels and how it stays with us.

Musgrave’s photography will be on display through April, with all pieces available for purchase.

Local artists interested in participating in future “Art at the Barn exhibitions” can apply here.