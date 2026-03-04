College News
Bobby Stevenish III of Stratton has been named to the Dean’s List of St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2025 semester. Stevenish, who attended the Stratton Mountain School, is a member of the Class of 2026 and is majoring in political science. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Liina Koch of South Londonderry, a Biochemistry major, was named to the Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall 2025 semester. This distinction is earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.
Hilary Morrow of Weston, was named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University, in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2025 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Morrow is a member of the Class of 2026.
