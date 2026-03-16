Chester Select Board agenda for March 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.

Belwo is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes of March 4, 2026 Select board Meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Sharon Baker; Permission to Use Green

5. School Director Recommendations

6. Paper of Record

7. Annual Appointments

8. Town Health Officer Appointment

9. Review and Adopt Town Road Policy

10. Review and Adopt Rules of Procedure

11. Entertainment Licenses: American Legion and MacLaomainn’s

12. Liquor Licenses:

American Legion: Outside Consumption; First Class; Third Class

MacLaomainn’s: Outside Consumption; First Class; Second Class; Third Class

13. New Business/Next Agenda

14. Adjourn