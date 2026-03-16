Chester Select Board agenda for March 18
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 16, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.
Belwo is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes of March 4, 2026 Select board Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Sharon Baker; Permission to Use Green
5. School Director Recommendations
6. Paper of Record
7. Annual Appointments
8. Town Health Officer Appointment
9. Review and Adopt Town Road Policy
10. Review and Adopt Rules of Procedure
11. Entertainment Licenses: American Legion and MacLaomainn’s
12. Liquor Licenses:
American Legion: Outside Consumption; First Class; Third Class
MacLaomainn’s: Outside Consumption; First Class; Second Class; Third Class
13. New Business/Next Agenda
14. Adjourn
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