Vt. Poet Laureate Bianca Stone returns to Chester March 21
Press release | Mar 18, 2026 | Comments 0
The event underscores how poems and poets are vital to our state, connecting community members to the changing landscape, architecture and wildlife, as well as to each other. Stone will focus on Robert Frost, Vermont’s first Poet Laureate.
Said Stone, “I’m excited to really get deep into some of the poetry of my predecessors and to bring really incredible poetry to people, in a room together, to really embody those poems, and speak to what happens when we do that. Every time I have a chance to read poems and talk about them with people in Vermont, something really exciting happens, and it’s like an energy in the room.”
This program is offered free to the community. Donations are appreciated to allow Upstairs at Town Hall to continue to bring unique arts and cultural events to the beautifully restored Chester Town Hall theater. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.