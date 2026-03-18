Vt. Poet Laureate Bianca Stone returns to Chester March 21

V

ermont Poet Laureate Bianca Stone returns to Chester Town Hall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 to present The State of Poetry, a traveling community-building initiative in which she shares poems written by past Vermont Poet Laureates that illuminate and speak to the world in which we live today.

The event underscores how poems and poets are vital to our state, connecting community members to the changing landscape, architecture and wildlife, as well as to each other. Stone will focus on Robert Frost, Vermont’s first Poet Laureate.

Said Stone, “I’m excited to really get deep into some of the poetry of my predecessors and to bring really incredible poetry to people, in a room together, to really embody those poems, and speak to what happens when we do that. Every time I have a chance to read poems and talk about them with people in Vermont, something really exciting happens, and it’s like an energy in the room.”

This program is offered free to the community. Donations are appreciated to allow Upstairs at Town Hall to continue to bring unique arts and cultural events to the beautifully restored Chester Town Hall theater. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.