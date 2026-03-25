Free Community Health Fair March 28 in Springfield

Springfield Area Adult Day Services invites community members to a special People First Health Fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at its facility located at 266 River St. in Springfield.

This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to receive complimentary wellness services, including balance screenings, checking of blood pressure and other vital signs and sharing of various health education tips designed to promote safety, mobility and overall well-being.

Guests will also enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to enter a raffle to win a hand-made quilt and free membership at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center.

In addition to wellness services, visitors will be able to tour the Adult Day campus, meet staff members and learn more about the programs and support services that are available to older adults and those who might have physical or cognitive impairments. The center provides engaging activities, such as bingo and arts, health monitoring, nutritious meals, social opportunities and caregiver support in a safe and welcoming environment.

“This open house is a wonderful opportunity for families and community members to see firsthand how our center supports independence, wellness, and connection,” said Director Shelly Holley. “We’re excited to welcome everyone for an afternoon of health, learning, and fun.”