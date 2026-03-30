Chester Select Board agenda for April 1
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 30, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes of March 18, 2026 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Sharon Baker; Permission to Use Green
5. Housing Commission Appointment
6. Request Funds from Housing Reserve Fund
7. Chester Economic Development Committee Mission Statement
8. Town Clerk Appointment
9. Adopt Annual Local Emergency Management Plan
10. Adopt Annual Highway Financial Plan
11. Adopt Road and Bridge Standards for Vtrans Compliance
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Executive Session pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313 (3), Evaluation of a public officer or employee.
14. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.