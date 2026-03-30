Chester Select Board agenda for April 1

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes of March 18, 2026 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Sharon Baker; Permission to Use Green

5. Housing Commission Appointment

6. Request Funds from Housing Reserve Fund

7. Chester Economic Development Committee Mission Statement

8. Town Clerk Appointment

9. Adopt Annual Local Emergency Management Plan

10. Adopt Annual Highway Financial Plan

11. Adopt Road and Bridge Standards for Vtrans Compliance

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Executive Session pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313 (3), Evaluation of a public officer or employee.

14. Adjourn