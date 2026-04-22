By Shawn Cunningham

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

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n April 9, Steve Leach — a representative of the Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 of Manchester — visited Chester’s Public Safety Building to present the fire and ambulance departments with VFW Community Service certificates.

Leach said that April 2026 marks the 80th anniversary of Post 6471’s National Charter. As a way of celebrating that milestone, the Post visited the rescue squads of Chester, Londonderry, Arlington and Northshire with certificates and first responder coins to commend the for the service they provide to the community.

Leach presented the certificates to Critical Care Medic Armadeus Davidson and Fire Chief Scott Richardson.