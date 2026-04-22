Chester Fire & EMS receive VFW commendations Manchester Post recognizes first responders to mark its 80th anniversary
Shawn Cunningham | Apr 22, 2026 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Leach said that April 2026 marks the 80th anniversary of Post 6471’s National Charter. As a way of celebrating that milestone, the Post visited the rescue squads of Chester, Londonderry, Arlington and Northshire with certificates and first responder coins to commend the for the service they provide to the community.
Leach presented the certificates to Critical Care Medic Armadeus Davidson and Fire Chief Scott Richardson.
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