OMS snowboarders earn 12 podiums at USASA National Snowboard Championships

Okemo Mountain School qualified nine athletes and secured 12 podiums against hundreds of the nation’s top junior snowboarders at the 2026 United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships, which took place at Copper Mountain, Colo. between March 27 and April 2.

Numerous past USASA National Champions have gone on to become top professional snowboarders, including many Olympic medalists.

Leading the charge was Donovan Mosca, ’28, with podium finishes across Youth Men (15-16) and Open Class divisions:

First place in Youth Men (15-16) Freestyle Overall (combines results in rail jam, slopestyle, and halfpipe)

First place in Youth Men (15-16) Slopestyle

Third place in Youth Men (15-16) Halfpipe

Third place in Open Class Freestyle Overall (combines results in rail jam, slopestyle and halfpipe)

Third place in Open Class Slopestyle

Third place in Open Class Rail Jam

Henry Bonang, ’28 demonstrated versatility and consistency across disciplines in the Youth Men (15-16) division, earning:

First place in Halfpipe

Second place in Freestyle Overall (combines results in rail jam, slopestyle and halfpipe)

Third place in Rail Jam

Zinn Knaack, ’30 delivered a strong all-around performance in the Breaker Girls (13-14) division, winning:

Second place in Freestyle Overall (combines results in rail jam, slopestyle and halfpipe)

Third place in Halfpipe

Colin O’Brien, ’29 stood out in the Breaker Boys (13-14) division, securing:

Second place in Freestyle Overall (combines results in rail jam, slopestyle and halfpipe)

“These results mean a lot to our entire community,” said Luke Bonang, OMS Freestyle Sports Program director and head snowboard coach. “I see firsthand how much time, effort and passion these athletes put in every single day – early mornings, long training sessions and a real commitment to progression. To come to Nationals and put it all together like this, with 12 podiums, is incredibly rewarding. I couldn’t be more proud of the athletes and the coaches who support them every step of the way.”

OMS athletes achieved multiple podiums, as well as demonstrated depth, resilience and progression across all disciplines – hallmarks of the program’s commitment to long-term athlete development. Competing on a national stage against the best riders in the country provides invaluable experience and sets the foundation for future success in the sport.

OMS has a long and storied history in snowboard development, with its program recognized as one of the pioneering pipelines for elite riders in the United States. Among its distinguished alumni are Olympic medalists Danny Kass and Hannah Teter, whose achievements on the world stage reflect the strength of the OMS program. This tradition continues to inspire the current generation of riders, who benefit from a culture rooted in progression, mentorship and excellence on and off the snow.