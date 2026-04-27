Neighborhood Connections launches Winhall 100% Campaign

From the end of April through the end of May, Neighborhood Connections will be undertaking a targeted effort to enable residents of Winhall to take advantage of several financial benefit programs to which they may be entitled.

Through the Winhall 100% Campaign, Neighborhood Connections will help with advising, completing applications, handling delivery to the appropriate federal or state offices for processing and follow-up. Programs that can be explored include 3SquaresVT (SNAP benefits), Seasonal Fuel Assistance, Medicaid, Medicare Savings Programs (including Vermont’s prescription “VPharm” plan), Green Mountain Power discounts and more.

Staff will be on-site at the following locations to offer advice and assistance with these programs.

Winhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road

Tuesday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5, noon to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19, noon to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winhall Community Arts Center, 3 River Road in Bondville

Thursday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 21, 3 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For best results, please reserve an appointment by calling Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343.