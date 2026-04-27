To the editor: Brickner says he’ll fight for housing affordability, a reformed Act 181

I am running for Vermont Senate in the Windsor District.

When my wife and I put down roots in Windsor County, we were looking for something that has become hard to find: a place to raise a family and belong to a real community. We found it here. For seven years I’ve served my neighbors, and am now Pomfret’s Select Board chair. Between local governance and my law practice, I’ve seen firsthand that our communities need a stronger voice in Montpelier.

I’m running because I’ve learned what happens when state policy meets local reality. When a landslide cut Pomfret in half, I helped secure more than half a million dollars in state emergency aid.

When 350 of our neighbors faced dangerously long 911 response times, I negotiated a regional partnership with Hartford that cut those times nearly in half. I drafted the proposed Volunteer Protection Act with Sen. Clarkson to protect the people who serve our communities. And when a landowner tried to shut down public access to trails in Tunbridge, I led Pomfret in filing a Supreme Court brief that helped protect more than 500 miles of public trails statewide.

Vermont needs legislators who have done the work on the ground – not just voted from afar.

I will fight to keep Vermont affordable by pushing for education reform that actually addresses rising costs. I will work to strengthen our schools and expand access to childcare. I will push to reform Act 181 so land use restrictions apply where development pressure is real, not indiscriminately across rural Vermont. And I will support programs that make it easier to build homes Vermonters can actually afford.

These challenges are connected, and so are the solutions. When families can’t afford to stay in Vermont, schools shrink, volunteers disappear, and the civic life that holds our communities together begins to fray.

Windsor County, Thetford and Pittsfield deserve a senator who understands how these pieces fit together, a senator who has spent years learning what it takes to make state policy work on the ground.

I would be honored to earn your support in the Tuesday, Aug. 11 Democratic primary. You can learn more by clicking here.

Benjamin Brickner

Pomfret