Herrick’s Cove Wildlife Festival returns May 3

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f you are a wildlife enthusiast itching for spring, check out the Herrick’s Cove Wildlife Festival on Sunday, May 3 at beautiful Herrick’s Cove on the Connecticut River, 4 Herrick’s Cove Road – off Route 5, Bellows Falls.

The festival is presented by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society and Great River Hydro, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Audubon Vermont.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m.; activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain or shine, with an early-morning bird walk at 7 a.m. (meet at the boat ramp at the end of Herrick’s Cove Road).

This is a family-friendly event with an emphasis on the wildlife and natural resources of Vermont. The festival will feature live animals, nature-focused walks, kids’ activities, presentations by environmental and nature organizations and demonstrations, including the return of Vermont Game Warden Canine Units. Food will be available to purchase from a variety of local vendors, and booths will be selling wildlife art, craft, books and gifts.

“The Herrick’s Cove Wildlife Festival gives participants a chance to learn about and experience our native fish and wildlife and the importance of conserving their habitats so future generations can appreciate them as well,” said Courtney Buckley, a fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The suggested donation is $3 for an individual and $5 for a family (cash or check made payable to AMAS); however, no one is turned away for lack of funds. Pets are not allowed.

Visit the festival website for updates, information and a full list of sponsors.