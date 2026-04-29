Cavendish Bird Walk May 9; Cavendish Town Office staff gets dirty
Press release | Apr 29, 2026 | Comments 0
This walk has been stewarded by Michael and Marianne Walsh of the Mount Ascutney Audubon Society and Ken Cox, who will guide the walk. Cox holds a degree in Fisheries Biology and is a life-long birder with extensive experience in the northeast, southeast and southwest regions of the United States. He has volunteered as a citizen scientist for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and the Audubon Society.
This is a moderate hike on a trail through wooded areas and open fields. A little rain won’t affect the plan, so come prepared. Long pants, sturdy walking shoes and whatever you deem necessary for warding off ticks are recommended. Bring your binoculars and your curiosity.
Because the walk is limited to 12 participants, advance registration is required. Send a message to Jen Leak at jleak499@gmail.com or cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com to sign up or for additional information.
Directions to the meet-up point will be provided upon registration.
CAVENDISH TOWN OFFICE STAFF GETS DIRTY: New Cavendish Town Clerk Michael Murphy and Assistant Town Clerk Jen Leak joined volunteers from Cavendish Streetscapes to rehabilitate three gardens surrounding the Town Office on Saturday, April 18. Cavendish Streetscapes thanks workers, from left, Jen Leak, Michael Murphy, Bruce McEnaney, Herb Eddy and Billy McNamara. Missing from the photo are Shirley Clark and Doris Eddy. Watch for further improvements to the gardens at the Town Office.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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