Rural Caucus hears update on Act 181 changes
Shawn Cunningham | Apr 29, 2026 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
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North told the caucus that he doesn’t see any reason why the revised bill wouldn’t pass. Asked if it was scheduled for a vote, North said “We’ll check Thursday.”
According to North and to Committee member Rep. Ela Chapin of East Montpelier, who sent a breakdown of the current changes to the caucus, the revisions to the Senate bill include:
- Repealing the Tier 3 and the Road Rule portions of Act 181;
- Repealing a report to the Legislature by the Land Use Review Board (LURB) on Act 250 jurisdiction in Tier 2 areas;
- Updates to future land use mapping categories, review processes and the process for amending regional maps, and ensuring that smart growth principles apply to all land use categories.
- A report from the LURB with recommendations on a legal process that will ensure there is an option to request a review or appeal of regional future land use maps;
- Extending the interim Act 250 exemptions for housing construction in Tier 1 areas from Jan. 1, 2027 to Jan. 1, 2028, to give municipalities time to prepare to manage Tier 1A and 1B land use without Act 250; and
- Establishing a legislative oversight committee to engage with the LURB and the Agency of Natural Resources to ensure the intent of the legislature is followed and that legislators are aware of how statutes are being implemented. The oversight committee would be in place for the years and end on July 1, 2029.
The revised Senate bill also includes LURB hiring a non-government contractor to develop a “public outreach and engagement” plan that the Legislature will receive by March 15, 2027. That plan would not be implemented by the Legislature until the 2028-29 session.
The engagement process is supposed to gather input from Vermonters on the risks to working lands — both agricultural and forestland — and critical natural resources not already well-protected by current land use policy. That includes rare natural communities, forest blocks, habitat connectors of statewide significance, as well as headwaters. The process would also look at what are equitable, efficient, and effective regulatory or non-regulatory tools to protect these working lands and critical natural resources.
All of these changes are coming about because of the large and loud public outcry over the detrimental affects to Act 181 could impose on rural Vermonters. To see the most up-to-date version of the bill click here and go to “Drafts.”
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