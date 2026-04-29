Windham Commission to host public meetings on draft Regional Plan update

The Windham Regional Commission will be hosting in-person and remote public meetings to present a draft of the Windham Regional Plan update. WRC helps 27 towns in southeast Vermont to provide effective local governance and address regional issues. The Regional Plan provides guidance on the future for the region and is used for WRC’s work program and regional planning efforts.

The focus of the current plan update is to meet new state requirements following the passage of Act 181 in 2024, which overhauls Vermont’s planning framework for coordinate state, regional and municipal land use planning. Members of the public, municipal officials and local organizations are encouraged to attend the meetings to learn more about the role of the Regional Plan and to provide input. Click here to view draft revisions to the Regional Plan.

The meeting dates are provided below, and additional information is available on WRC’s website:

Thursday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m., Winston Prouty Center, Holton Hall, Fourth Floor Conference Room, 209

Austine Drive, Brattleboro

Winston Prouty Center, Holton Hall, Fourth Floor Conference Room, 209 Austine Drive, Brattleboro Wednesday, May 20 at 6 p.m., remote meeting via Zoom (access information is available here)

Please direct any questions to Matt Bachler, Senior Planner, at mbachler@windhamregional.org or 802-257-4547,

ext. 112.