Windham Commission to host public meetings on draft Regional Plan update
Press release | Apr 29, 2026 | Comments 0
The Windham Regional Commission will be hosting in-person and remote public meetings to present a draft of the Windham Regional Plan update. WRC helps 27 towns in southeast Vermont to provide effective local governance and address regional issues. The Regional Plan provides guidance on the future for the region and is used for WRC’s work program and regional planning efforts.
The focus of the current plan update is to meet new state requirements following the passage of Act 181 in 2024, which overhauls Vermont’s planning framework for coordinate state, regional and municipal land use planning. Members of the public, municipal officials and local organizations are encouraged to attend the meetings to learn more about the role of the Regional Plan and to provide input. Click here to view draft revisions to the Regional Plan.
The meeting dates are provided below, and additional information is available on WRC’s website:
- Thursday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m., Winston Prouty Center, Holton Hall, Fourth Floor Conference Room, 209
Austine Drive, Brattleboro
- Wednesday, May 20 at 6 p.m., remote meeting via Zoom (access information is available here)
Please direct any questions to Matt Bachler, Senior Planner, at mbachler@windhamregional.org or 802-257-4547,
ext. 112.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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