Forum on education transformation bill set for May 11 at Springfield H.S.

C

303 South St

ommunity members are invited to attend an upcoming educational forum focused on Vermont’s current education transformation legislation, H 955. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11 at the Springfield High School Auditorium,. in Springfield.

The forum is designed to provide clear, up-to-date information on the proposed education transformation bill currently under consideration in the Vermont Legislature. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with state and local education leaders.

The event will be moderated by Vermont state Sen. Joe Major and will feature a panel, including:

Zoie Saunders , Vermont Secretary of Education

, Vermont Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe , former Secretary of Education

, former Secretary of Education Rep. Alice Emmons of Springfield

Rep. Kristi Morris of Springfield

State Sen. Becca White

State Sen. Alison Clarkson

Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale of the Senate Education Committee

Peter Burrows, Springfield superintendent

Andrew Haas, superintendent, Windham Northeast Supervisory Union

The forum will be televised live by SAPA-TV and will also be available for later viewing on YouTube.

This forum aims to foster open dialogue, provide transparency around proposed policy changes, and ensure that community voices are heard as Vermont considers significant updates to its education system. “This is an important opportunity for residents to better understand what’s being proposed and how it may impact our schools, students, and taxpayers,” said Major. “We encourage anyone interested to attend, ask questions, and be part of the conversation.”

The event is free and open to the public.