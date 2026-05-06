Forum on education transformation bill set for May 11 at Springfield H.S.
The Chester Telegraph | May 06, 2026 | Comments 0
The forum is designed to provide clear, up-to-date information on the proposed education transformation bill currently under consideration in the Vermont Legislature. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with state and local education leaders.
The event will be moderated by Vermont state Sen. Joe Major and will feature a panel, including:
- Zoie Saunders, Vermont Secretary of Education
- Rebecca Holcombe, former Secretary of Education
- Rep. Alice Emmons of Springfield
- Rep. Kristi Morris of Springfield
- State Sen. Becca White
- State Sen. Alison Clarkson
- Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale of the Senate Education Committee
- Peter Burrows, Springfield superintendent
- Andrew Haas, superintendent, Windham Northeast Supervisory Union
The forum will be televised live by SAPA-TV and will also be available for later viewing on YouTube.
This forum aims to foster open dialogue, provide transparency around proposed policy changes, and ensure that community voices are heard as Vermont considers significant updates to its education system. “This is an important opportunity for residents to better understand what’s being proposed and how it may impact our schools, students, and taxpayers,” said Major. “We encourage anyone interested to attend, ask questions, and be part of the conversation.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Filed Under: Education News • Latest News
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