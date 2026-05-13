Explore the geology at Cavendish Gorge May 16
Press release | May 13, 2026 | Comments 0
This is the next installment in the Walk & Talk Series presented by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.
Meet-up is at the picnic area by the Green Mountain Power Station on Power Plant Road, just off Route 131 in Cavendish. There is plenty of parking at the station, as well as along the road.
Starting at the sand and gravel pits, the gorge will be viewed from below, followed by a walk up to the dam at its top. Be sure to wear shoes suitable for hiking on uneven terrain and tick-preventive clothing.
This event will only be cancelled in the event of heavy rain. To register or for more information contact Bonnie at bdayemig@gmail.com or the CCCA at cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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