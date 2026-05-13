Explore the geology at Cavendish Gorge May 16

T

he Cavendish Gorge is a spectacular natural feature. Join Cheryl Cox, retired geologist and science educator, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 to learn about the site’s formation and the glacial history of the area.

This is the next installment in the Walk & Talk Series presented by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

Meet-up is at the picnic area by the Green Mountain Power Station on Power Plant Road, just off Route 131 in Cavendish. There is plenty of parking at the station, as well as along the road.

Starting at the sand and gravel pits, the gorge will be viewed from below, followed by a walk up to the dam at its top. Be sure to wear shoes suitable for hiking on uneven terrain and tick-preventive clothing.

This event will only be cancelled in the event of heavy rain. To register or for more information contact Bonnie at bdayemig@gmail.com or the CCCA at cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.