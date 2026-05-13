Springfield Rotary Club Food Drive May 16

Springfield Rotary Club is holding its annual “Fill the Cart from the Heart” Food Drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 by Shaw’s in the Springfield Shopping Plaza, 2 Chester Road (Route 11).

Donations are to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items or personal care products to help those in need.