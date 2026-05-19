Weston BBQ, square dance to benefit Playhouse Renovation

Weston Community Association’s annual barbecue will take place on the Weston Village Green, 678-680 Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. The event, which will benefit work on the Weston Playhouse, has been renamed the “Bob Brandt Memorial Day Barbecue” in memory of beloved trustee, Bob Brandt, who served the WCA for more than 20 years.

Weston’s restaurants and inns — Gladys’ Kitchen at The Hub, The Left Bank, Mildred’s Table, The Green Cat and CoHo Inn & Motor Lodge –are working together to prepare the meal, which includes pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, Johnny cakes and dessert, all for a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $12 for children under 12.

According to WCA President Marisa Bolognese, “This is the first time that all Weston eating establishments are collaborating on behalf of the Weston Playhouse Renovation Project, and we couldn’t be prouder of our community’s support.”

The event also features dancing from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Park Street under the Weston Playhouse portico. Once again, the Cold River Band will supply the music. Try your hand and feet at square dancing. Everyone is invited.

For more than 100 years, Weston residents and visitors have enjoyed events and entertainment at WCA properties, including the Weston Playhouse, Museums (Farrar-Mansur House, Old Mill and Craft Building) and Cold Spring Brook Park.

WCA has been working tirelessly to make critical repairs to reopen the Playhouse, which has remained closed to the public since the devastating flood that occurred in July of 2023. This year, the Farrar Park Association and Performance Foods are also partnering with WCA to put on the event.

For more information about WCA and The Weston Playhouse click here or send an e-mail trustees@westoncommunityassociation.org.