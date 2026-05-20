Tag Sale to support Chester Teen Center May 23-24
Press release | May 20, 2026 | Comments 0
A two-day tag sale will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24, in the parking lot by the Smokin’ Bowls shack at 35 Sylvan Road in Chester.
Featured items include:
- Antiques, tables, bureaus
- Kitchen items, small appliances
- Radios, CDs, records, speakers
- Shoes, purses, accessories
- Winter gear
- Toys, games, dolls
- Jewelry
- Tools
This year, all proceeds will go to support the Chester Teen Center, which is run by the Black River Area Community Coalition, a non-profit organization that supports substance-free spaces for local youth. The Chester Teen Center is a free afterschool program that operates three days per week, year-round, and serves more than 100 youth from Chester, Ludlow and neighboring towns.
Thanks to ongoing support from the community, the Teen Center continues to offer a safe space for youth to connect after school, providing food and snacks each day and offering enrichment activities, such as social events, field trips and educational/creative workshops.
Anyone interested in donating items to the tag sale should call 802-376-0186 for details on what can be accepted and to coordinate a drop-off prior to the event.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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