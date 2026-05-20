Tag Sale to support Chester Teen Center May 23-24

A two-day tag sale will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24, in the parking lot by the Smokin’ Bowls shack at 35 Sylvan Road in Chester.

Featured items include:

Antiques, tables, bureaus

Kitchen items, small appliances

Radios, CDs, records, speakers

Shoes, purses, accessories

Winter gear

Toys, games, dolls

Jewelry

Tools

This year, all proceeds will go to support the Chester Teen Center, which is run by the Black River Area Community Coalition, a non-profit organization that supports substance-free spaces for local youth. The Chester Teen Center is a free afterschool program that operates three days per week, year-round, and serves more than 100 youth from Chester, Ludlow and neighboring towns.

Thanks to ongoing support from the community, the Teen Center continues to offer a safe space for youth to connect after school, providing food and snacks each day and offering enrichment activities, such as social events, field trips and educational/creative workshops.

Anyone interested in donating items to the tag sale should call 802-376-0186 for details on what can be accepted and to coordinate a drop-off prior to the event.