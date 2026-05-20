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S

omeone vandalized a Cavendish business with graffiti expressing support for Palestinians and disdain for Israel early this morning, according to the Vermont State Police.

A little before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone using purple spray paint wrote “Free Palestine” and an obscenity toward Israel on the front windows of DG Bodyworks on Depot Street. Police arrived at the scene and reviewed surveillance camera footage.

The violation listed in the release was “Unlawful mischief, hate crimes.” Police said they “will inform the Attorney General’s Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System.” There is a photo of the suspect, but police have not yet identified the person.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.