Local author Ralph Pace publishes novel
Press release | May 27, 2026 | Comments 0
Ralph Pace, a Rutland resident and formerly of Ludlow, has published a novel titled Chronicles of a Grumpy Old Man.
The book is about a man in his 90s who suddenly rediscovers himself and love, but only after experiencing a number of personal challenges and renewal of memories that shaped him into who he was.
“It’s unfortunate that we think of old age as something where we are just waiting to meet our maker. I, personally, don’t believe that. I hope this book will make that very clear,” says Pace.
The book is available at Amazon.com in a hard cover format and as a large-print paperback.
Pace is currently writing a novel about the installation of modern computer systems in a Middle Eastern country.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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