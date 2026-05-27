Parent Child Center seeks sponsors for annual Duck Run fundraiser

The Springfield Area Parent Child Center invites businesses, organizations and community members to become sponsors of the 2026 SAPCC Duck Run, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

This is SAPCC’s largest annual fundraiser and a beloved community event that brings families together for an afternoon of fun, connection and entertainment. Admission to the event is free, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and supporters.

Funds raised through sponsorships help to provide free food, family activities, live entertainment, community resources and other attractions while ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent families from participating. Sponsoring the Duck Run is more than just supporting a community event. It is an investment in local children, families and the overall well-being of our community. Every sponsorship helps to create an inclusive, welcoming experience for everyone.

Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250, but contributions of any amount are appreciated. Community members interested in becoming a sponsor can donate here. And checks may be sent to SAPCC, 80 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, VT 05150.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, contact SAPCC at 802-886-5242 or send an e-mail to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.