Chester ‘All boards/committees’ meeting agenda for June 9
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 03, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold an “All Boards” meeting as the town begins to work on the next iteration of its town plan. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and remotely via Zoom.
Aside from the Select Board, the meeting will include the Planning Commission, Development Review Board, Housing Commission and Economic Development Commission.
5 p.m.
1. Board Members – Dinner
5:30 p.m.
2. Introduction Goals for this Meeting (5:30-5:45 p.m.)
3. Summary Review of Demographics for Chester (5:45–6 p.m.)
4. Review of SWOT Analysis Completed by Planning Commission (6-6:30 p.m.)
5. Break (6:30-6:45 p.m.)
6. Review of Municipal Plan Chapters (Initial Focus Areas) (6:45-8 p.m.)
- Future Land Use
- Transportation
- Rare Natural Areas, Scenic & Historic Features
- Economic Development
- Housing
7. Citizen’s Comments (8-8:30 p.m.)
8. Adjourn (8:30 p.m.)
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