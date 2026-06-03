Chester ‘All boards/committees’ meeting agenda for June 9

The Chester Select Board will hold an “All Boards” meeting as the town begins to work on the next iteration of its town plan. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and remotely via Zoom.

Aside from the Select Board, the meeting will include the Planning Commission, Development Review Board, Housing Commission and Economic Development Commission.

5 p.m.

1. Board Members – Dinner

5:30 p.m.

2. Introduction Goals for this Meeting (5:30-5:45 p.m.)

3. Summary Review of Demographics for Chester (5:45–6 p.m.)

4. Review of SWOT Analysis Completed by Planning Commission (6-6:30 p.m.)

5. Break (6:30-6:45 p.m.)

6. Review of Municipal Plan Chapters (Initial Focus Areas) (6:45-8 p.m.)

Future Land Use

Transportation

Rare Natural Areas, Scenic & Historic Features

Economic Development

Housing

7. Citizen’s Comments (8-8:30 p.m.)

8. Adjourn (8:30 p.m.)