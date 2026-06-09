Flag Day talk on Betsy Ross June 14 in Cavendish

Because there is not any evidence of a “first” flag, the claim that Betsy Ross made the first American flag is a moot point. However, was her contribution to the flag the five-pointed star?

In celebration of Flag Day, the Cavendish Historical Society will hold a talk on Ross at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 at the Cavendish Stone Church at 2295 Main St. This is a good opportunity to see inside this church that was built in 1844, as well as learn about the amazing life of Ross and learn how to make a five-pointed star in one snip.

Whether or not Ross contributed to the American flag, she deserves to be known in her own right for her role in the Free Quaker movement, as a “wise woman” (healer), an entrepreneur who launched a successful business that existed for well over 50 years and as a rebel in the American Revolution.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 802-226-7807.