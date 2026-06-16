Bennington distillery wins at spirits competition
Press release | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
SFWSC is regarded as the most prestigious international spirits competition, and it sets the global standard for excellence in the spirits industry. Thousands of distilleries from around the world take part each year. What sets SFWSC apart is adherence to strict blind-tasting protocols, with every entry evaluated without brand name or price point. SFWSC’s judging panels comprise tasters from across the spirits industry, including mixologists, spirits buyers and members of the media.
“These are both very special spirits,” said VGD Head Distiller Todd Pinsonneault. “For our house gin, we use a combination of organic botanicals like orange peel, angelica root, and, of course, some juniper berries. It’s a citrus-forward profile that’s pretty distinctive.”
The straight bourbon has validated the team’s mission to put Vermont whiskey on the map. “Everything for our bourbon is sourced locally, then distilled and aged right here,” stated Pinsonneault. “This award is proof that Vermont bourbon can compete with the best.”
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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