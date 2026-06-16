Bennington distillery wins at spirits competition

T

he San Francisco World Spirits Competition has announced its winners for 2026. Bennington’s Village Garage Distillery was awarded two highly coveted medals: a gold for Village House Gin in the category of American Gin and a Silver for Village Bourbon in the highly competitive Small-Batch Bourbon category.

SFWSC is regarded as the most prestigious international spirits competition, and it sets the global standard for excellence in the spirits industry. Thousands of distilleries from around the world take part each year. What sets SFWSC apart is adherence to strict blind-tasting protocols, with every entry evaluated without brand name or price point. SFWSC’s judging panels comprise tasters from across the spirits industry, including mixologists, spirits buyers and members of the media.

“These are both very special spirits,” said VGD Head Distiller Todd Pinsonneault. “For our house gin, we use a combination of organic botanicals like orange peel, angelica root, and, of course, some juniper berries. It’s a citrus-forward profile that’s pretty distinctive.”

The straight bourbon has validated the team’s mission to put Vermont whiskey on the map. “Everything for our bourbon is sourced locally, then distilled and aged right here,” stated Pinsonneault. “This award is proof that Vermont bourbon can compete with the best.”