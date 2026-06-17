Chester Dems to meet June 25 to nominate JPs
Press release | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Town Democratic Committee will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 in the conference room of the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
The meeting will include nominating for six candidates for justices of the peace from the Chester Town Democratic Committee. This caucus meeting is open to all. For more information about the CTDC, including a link to Zoom the Thursday meeting, click here.
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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