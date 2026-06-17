Springfield celebrates ‘Make Music Vermont’ with free concert and open mic June 21
Press release | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
From noon until 2:30 p.m., attendees will enjoy 30-minute sets from several acclaimed regional artists:
- Milk House Heaters
- Dan & Faith
- Steam Jenny
- Phil Henry
At 2:30 p.m., the stage will open for a community plug-in-and-play open mic, giving local musicians, singers and performers of all experience levels an opportunity to share their talents with friends and neighbors.
Participants are encouraged to bring instruments and sign up upon arrival. Microphones, amplifiers, music stands and guitar stands will be provided. Audience members are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an afternoon of music in a relaxed outdoor setting. The event is organized by Springfield singer-songwriter Pat Daddona and sponsored by Springfield Parks & Recreation and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“‘Make Music Vermont’ is about bringing people together through the universal language of music,” said Daddona. “Whether you’re a seasoned performer, a first-time open mic participant or simply someone who enjoys live music, everyone is welcome.”
Click here for more information about “Make Music Vermont” or here to see a map of all participating locations and musicians.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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