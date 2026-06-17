Springfield celebrates ‘Make Music Vermont’ with free concert and open mic June 21

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usic lovers of all ages are invited to gather at The Commons, 50 Summer Hill in Springfield, from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 for a free afternoon of live music. The event, held rain or shine, is part of “Make Music Vermont,” a statewide celebration of music and community.

From noon until 2:30 p.m., attendees will enjoy 30-minute sets from several acclaimed regional artists:

Milk House Heaters

Dan & Faith

Steam Jenny

Phil Henry

At 2:30 p.m., the stage will open for a community plug-in-and-play open mic, giving local musicians, singers and performers of all experience levels an opportunity to share their talents with friends and neighbors.

Participants are encouraged to bring instruments and sign up upon arrival. Microphones, amplifiers, music stands and guitar stands will be provided. Audience members are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an afternoon of music in a relaxed outdoor setting. The event is organized by Springfield singer-songwriter Pat Daddona and sponsored by Springfield Parks & Recreation and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“‘Make Music Vermont’ is about bringing people together through the universal language of music,” said Daddona. “Whether you’re a seasoned performer, a first-time open mic participant or simply someone who enjoys live music, everyone is welcome.”

Click here for more information about “Make Music Vermont” or here to see a map of all participating locations and musicians.