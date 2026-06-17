Springfield Garden Club receives 4 first-place awards from Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont

T

he Springfield Garden Club won four first-pace awards and three merit awards at this years 90th Annual Meeting of the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont at the Saint Albans Museum in early June.

Attending were four SGC members: President Adrienne Faulhauber; Therese Burton, FGCV Central District co-director; SGC Awards Committee Chair Karen Vatne and Marita Johnson, who received a special award.

SGC received first-place awards for Yearbook, Window Boxes and Containers and Garden Therapy for its work at Meals On Wheels and the Adult Day Program. The other first-place award, for an Individual Within a Club who maintains a fabulous garden, went to Johnson for the iris garden that she has been developing and maintaining for almost 50 years. She shares her iris garden, and iris labyrinth that she designed and built on top of a bed of moss, with the public every year.

The club also received three merit awards for Best Ongoing Project for the six garden areas that it maintains around town, Education – Club Program, for the OLLI/SGC co-sponsored talk by Kevin Gardner on stone walls and Youth – Young Gardeners Award for its work with students at Union Street Elementary School.

More information about the SGC can be found on its website and its Facebook page. More information about the FGCV can be found here.