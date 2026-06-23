SAPCC’s Annual Duck Run returns June 27

The Springfield Area Parent Child Center is holding its annual Running of the Rubber Ducks from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at 80 Jack and Jill Lane in North Springfield.

This family-style block party is SAPCC’s flagship fundraiser and takes place outdoors; admission is free.

Enjoy an evening of fun, featuring a water slide, bounce house, foam cannon, community resources and activities for the whole family. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase from JC’s Market & Deli.

Yellow and purple rubber duckies will race down the Black River at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase ducks online. One does not have to be present to win.

Yellow ducks are $5. First place wins $200, second place wins $100 and third place wins $50. The last duck to cross the finish line earns swimming lessons (adult or child) at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center for its owner.

This year, SAPCC introduces the Purple Duck Race, a special partnership with Lace Up for Laura. Purple ducks are available for $10 each, with proceeds shared equally among SAPCC, Lace Up for Laura and the Purple Duck Race winner.

Community members are encouraged to gather their family and friends and join SAPCC for an evening of fun, community spirit, and plenty of ducks.

SAPCC provides programs and services that support children and families throughout 25 communities in southern Windsor and northern Windham counties, helping to build strong families and healthy communities through education, advocacy, and support services.

For more information, contact the Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242 or click here.