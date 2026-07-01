College News

Corinne Lindberg of Cavendish earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Marketing from Grove City College in Grove City, Penn., in May. Lindberg was also named to the college’s Dean’s List with High Distinction for the spring 2026 semester. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with High Distinction must earn a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

James Szkutak of Weston, a major in Exercise Physiology, has been named to the spring Dean’s List at Hofstra University located in Hempstead, N.Y. To earn a place on the Dean’s List, a student must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Everett Mosher of Chester, a member of the class of 2026 majoring in Civil Engineering, was named to the Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, located in Worcester, Mass.m for the spring academic excellence for the spring 2026 semester. WPI students are named to the Dean’s List based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and hands-on projects.

Two regional students have been named to the spring 2026 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. They are:

Zada Grant of Springfield and

and Ainerose Souza of Londonderry

Max Peebles of Chester has been named to the spring President’s List of the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. To be included on the President’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.80 gpa.