CTES PTG celebrates gift from Fairway Fundraising

T

he Cavendish Town Elementary School Parent-Teacher Group is celebrating a gift made possible by Cavendish local Tyler Butterick of Fairway Fundraising, whose September 2025 golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow raised $13,324 for CTES students. This generosity has transformed opportunities in music, athletics and STEM while demonstrating the power of a community investing in its children.

The tournament’s success was fueled by the support of several major donors. The CTES PTG extends heartfelt gratitude to Tyler Siegordner of UpNorth Builders, Alumnus Jimmy Filipowicz of Brooks Excavating, Ray Floyd of Piper Sandler, Joel Nuccci of Calamari Recycling, Julie Abraham of Mary Davis Realty, Frank Provance of Diamond Realty and The Loft and Marie O’Hare. Their generosity and commitment made this remarkable fundraiser possible.

The donation has revitalized the CTES music program with a new snare drum and stand, concert bass drum, music stand cart, six metallophones, an alto xylophone, nested Remo Festival Tubano drums, a Chilean Copado Cactus Rainstick and a full classroom set of ukuleles. Fifth and sixth grade students are learning to play the ukulele, bringing new excitement and confidence to music instruction.

Fairway Fundraising also ensured that every student who wanted to participate in the Okemo Mountain Snowsports Program could do so by covering registration fees, seasonal equipment rentals and weekly snacks. Remaining funds are being invested in new STEM materials, providing students with additional hands-on opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics through inquiry, creativity and problem solving.

Although Fairway Fundraising’s July tournament at Fox Run Golf Club is already full, golfers and sponsors are needed for tournaments on Sept. 7 at Green Mountain National Golf Course in Killington and Sept. 14 at Fox Run Golf Club. Individuals and businesses interested in playing or becoming sponsors are encouraged to contact Butterick at 802-558-2969.

Over the past three years, Butterick, tournament participants, sponsors and local businesses have donated more than $25,000 to the Cavendish PTG. The CTES community is deeply grateful for this extraordinary investment in our students, whose lives continue to be enriched through music, outdoor recreation, STEM learning and countless new opportunities.