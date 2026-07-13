Chester Select Board agenda for July 15

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes of July 1, 2026 Select board Meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Review of Services: Recreation, Planning/Zoning/Assessing

5. Q2 Financial Review

6. Follow Up to Auditor Presentation to include Preliminary Discussion re: Fiscal Year Change and Fund Balance

7. Discuss Change to Municipal Budget Adoption Process

8. Sign Bond Documents

9. Liquor License: Second Class – Sugar Bob’s

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn