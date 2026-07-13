Chester Select Board agenda for July 15
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 13, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes of July 1, 2026 Select board Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Review of Services: Recreation, Planning/Zoning/Assessing
5. Q2 Financial Review
6. Follow Up to Auditor Presentation to include Preliminary Discussion re: Fiscal Year Change and Fund Balance
7. Discuss Change to Municipal Budget Adoption Process
8. Sign Bond Documents
9. Liquor License: Second Class – Sugar Bob’s
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
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