Gaudi art workshop for all ages at Derry Library
Press release | Jul 13, 2026 | Comments 0
Create your own small mosaic, design a fantastical structure to go with it and receive a free copy of Carmen and the House That Gaudí Built by Susan Hughes. The workshop is part of the library’s ongoing “Creating Community Through Stories and Art” series funded by a grant from the Vermont Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
As always, the workshop is free, fun and appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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