Gaudi art workshop for all ages at Derry Library

W

ho was Antoní Gaudí? Join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17 to find out more about this nature-inspired Catalan architect who designed whimsical spire-topped buildings filled with mosaics.

Create your own small mosaic, design a fantastical structure to go with it and receive a free copy of Carmen and the House That Gaudí Built by Susan Hughes. The workshop is part of the library’s ongoing “Creating Community Through Stories and Art” series funded by a grant from the Vermont Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

As always, the workshop is free, fun and appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.