Stella Stevens, 89, formerly of Chester

Stella A. Stevens died July 7, 2026 surrounded by her family in the home in which she was born. She was 89. Stella was born June 14, 1937 to Myron and Wilhelmina (Ahrens) Allen of Jacksonville, Vt.

Stella attended Whitingham High School where she was active in the 4-H and graduated in 1954. She met Norman Stevens and they married on June 7, 1958.

They lived in Chelsea, Chester, and Rutland where Stella was active in Homemaker Clubs and was a stay-at-home mom and did childcare for many children. In 1993, Stella and Norm retired to Jacksonville, where she was president of the Whitingham Historical Society. She served as a library trustee, a member of the Jacksonville Community Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Stella didn’t like idle time and kept busy with her gardens and raspberry bushes. She brought African violets back to life for many people! She enjoyed the birds, word searches, puzzles, reading and knitting for her grandchildren.

Stella leaves her children Pam (Kevin) Grimard of Turners Falls, Mass., Debra (Steve) Avison of Bondville, Cheryl (Wayne) Hammond of Ludlow and Michael (Robin) Stevens of Jacksonville, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Harriet Maynard of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews.

Stella is predeceased by her husband, Norman, her parents Myron and Wilhelmina, and her siblings Mike, Bummy, David and, fondly, Chickie.

The family wishes to thank Stella’s cousin, Tracey Reed, who has been a constant support for her and the family.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Stella’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Jacksonville Community Church, VT Route 112. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Whitingham Historical Society to continue their work on updating the cataloging system for historical artifacts. Its address is Whitingham Historical Society, P.O. Box 125, Jacksonville, VT 05342