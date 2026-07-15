College News

Emily Chamberlin of North Springfield is among the more than 3,800 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi, in University, Miss., in May 2026. Chamberlin, who majored in Finance, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

Charlee Davis of Londonderry was named to the spring 2026 President’s List at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. Davis is studying in the Health Science academic program.

Liina Koch of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the winter semester ending in May 2026. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher. Koch is majoring in Biochemistry.