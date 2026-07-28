To the editor: Senate candidate Chase has compassion of a nurse, knowledge of business

I am writing this letter to pledge my support for Heather Chase who is running for Windsor County senator. I have known Heather for more than 20 years, as an RN, a mother, a nine-year member of Chester Select Board, and a Representative for two years in the Vermont State House. Equally impressive: Heather has run a successful business for 30 years to support and promote mothers and newborns.

The career of nursing has been the most trusted profession in this country for 25 consecutive years. We need this type of trusted and experienced nurse in the Vermont State House to help guide this dangerous trend to eliminate the funding of small hospitals to provide women’s health care.

If there are no places to deliver babies, or provide emergency services to pregnant women we are not going to attract young families to our state. A pregnancy that goes wrong is life-threatening. As a nurse myself, who has aided in hundreds of Caesarian sections, I can promise you that the most experienced health care providers never take a pregnancy emergency lightly. Not only are there two lives at stake, a pregnancy emergency is life-threatening in short order.

Springfield Hospital, Valley Regional, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and now Brattleboro do not provide obstetrical care. This means we are also not recruiting doctors to provide this care. Larger hospitals such as Dartmouth Hitchcock do not have the capacity to serve this entire area. Additionally, the distance to drive there with a serious complication of a pregnancy, or for pre-natal visits is not good healthcare. Is the next step the elimination of all small hospitals in our state?

As an elected senator, Heather knows that keeping all healthcare affordable and available will attract new workers to our state, and keep our present population healthier. Healthier populations drive healthcare costs down, and contribute to a better way of life.

Heather has a passion to represent the people of Windsor County. As a representative in the House she responded to all constituents who reached out to her. As a mother of four, Heather is well aware of the importance of early education, and will work to keep our schools viable.

The time for Heather Chase to represent Windsor County is now! There is no other candidate who has the knowledge of healthcare, with the know-how of running a business in this race. As a Chester Select Board member she learned to listen, and mediate. I urge you to vote for Heather Chase for Vermont state senator. On a recent afternoon, Heather told me she is running for this position to help people live better lives. When you speak, Heather listens!

Leslie Thorsen RN

Chester