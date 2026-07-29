Chester Green, Town Hall backdrop for eight GM students’ public artworks

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

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ext time you come to the Chester Town Hall or visit the Town Green, set aside a few minutes to take in the artworks produced by eight students in Marcia Dockum’s the Creative Arts Class at Green Mountain Union High School.

On Tuesday, Steve Vertefeuille, who manages the town’s buildings, and his daughter Samantha, who is assistant town clerk, could be found in the first floor hallway of Town Hall, hanging the colorful works.

Challenged by Dockum to paint scenes from Vermont’s four seasons, the students jumped into the public art project, each selecting scenes that captured the landscapes, colors and character of the state throughout the year.

Those students participating in the Town Hall project include Laura Bennett, Dylan Welwood, Gunnar Lichensteiger and Harleigh Burns. Their artwork has been given to the town for display and was mounted on July 26.

A second group of four students produced paintings that have been mounted on the covers of electrical boxes on the Town Green. Sarah Birmingham, Isadoria Gibson, Mackenzie Koch and Amaris Seville created strikingly colorful paintings that could withstand the elements, again inspired by Vermont’s four seasons, to turn utility boxes into works of public art.

“Public art allows students to see how their work can positively impact their community,” Dockum said in a press release. “These projects gave students the chance to create something that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, while developing their artistic skills and confidence.”