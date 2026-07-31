To the editor: Vote for Burrows for state Senate

I am proud to cast my vote for Elizabeth Burrows for Vermont Senate and I urge my neighbors to join me.

I’ve known Elizabeth since I was a kid. When I was a sophomore in high school, she took me under her wing as a mentor. Thanks to her guidance, I served as a Senate page in Washington, D.C. — launching a path in public service that I owe entirely to her early belief in me. I’ve had a long time to watch how she operates, and what I’ve seen has never changed.

This year’s primary has no shortage of new faces, some of them dressed for the part more convincingly than others. One challenger has spent more on this race already than most Vermonters will see in a year, most of it from a stack of maximum out-of-state donors, all while his campaign materials lean hard on flannel and a rescue dog. Elizabeth isn’t selling a costume.

Before serving in the State House, she spent years doing the quiet, unglamorous work on our local school board. She doesn’t view public service as a ladder to climb, but as a direct line of help to her neighbors — and there’s no issue she fights harder for than public education. I urge my neighbors to join me and vote for Elizabeth Burrows to represent us in the state Senate.

Hudson Ranney

Windsor