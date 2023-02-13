Whiting Library introduces Penny University

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, introduces Penny University, a community social hour to help connect residents to the library and their greater community.

In 17th-century England, coffee houses became known as “penny universities.” For the cost of a cup of coffee, which had recently been introduced to Europe from Turkey, men could conduct business or take part in intellectual discussions and debates.

Come and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a conversation with your neighbors from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Beverages will be provided by donation; to reduce waste, patrons are encouraged to bring their own mugs.

Do you want to sign up to be on the schedule of community speakers and organizations for a future Penny University? Artists, farmers, crafters, makers, community organizations and public officials are welcome to share their knowledge and skills.

All programming must be educational and informational in nature with no soliciting. Contact Library Director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock if you are interested in scheduling a presentation.