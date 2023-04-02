Chester Select Board agenda for April 5
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the March 22, 2023 Special Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Discussion with Neighbors of West Chester/Potash Brook Road area
5. Review Conflict of Interest Policy
6. Annual Appointments
7. Whiting Library Trustee Appointment
8. Approve Liquor Licenses
Dollar General – Second Class & Tobacco
Smitty’s Chester Market – Second Class
Heritage Deli – First Class & outside Consumption
American Legion – First Class, Third Class & Outside Consumption
Meditrina Wine and Cheese – Second Class
Pizza Stone – First Class, Third Class & outside Consumption
(ADDITION)Fullerton Inn – First Class, Third Class & Outside Consumption
9. Entertainment Permits
Pizza Stone
Heritage Deli and Bakery
American Legion
(ADDITION) Fullerton Inn
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
