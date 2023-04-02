Chester Select Board agenda for April 5

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the March 22, 2023 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Discussion with Neighbors of West Chester/Potash Brook Road area

5. Review Conflict of Interest Policy

6. Annual Appointments

7. Whiting Library Trustee Appointment

8. Approve Liquor Licenses

Dollar General – Second Class & Tobacco

Smitty’s Chester Market – Second Class

Heritage Deli – First Class & outside Consumption

American Legion – First Class, Third Class & Outside Consumption

Meditrina Wine and Cheese – Second Class

Pizza Stone – First Class, Third Class & outside Consumption

(ADDITION)Fullerton Inn – First Class, Third Class & Outside Consumption

9. Entertainment Permits

Pizza Stone

Heritage Deli and Bakery

American Legion

(ADDITION) Fullerton Inn

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn