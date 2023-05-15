Ludlow Rotary Club’s Penny Sale raises scholarship funds
Press release | May 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Lampert praised the many donors who provided the hundreds of gifts for the Penny Sale. “Without their continued support, this fundraiser would not have been possible.” She especially thanked Benson’s Chevrolet, Cota & Cota, Mary Meyer’s Corp.n, Ludlow Electric and the Vermont Journal for the “extra level of support” that they provided for the Penny Sale and expressed her gratitude to all members of the Rotary Club.
At the conclusion of the event, winning raffle tickets were selected.
- $500 (plus $25 for being at the event) – Lisa Hagy
- $250 (plus $25 for being at the event) – Scott Walder
- $150 (plus $25 for being at the event) – Kathy Heald
- $100 – Bob Lambert
- $50 (plus $25 for being at the event) – Gloria Dawson
The proceeds from the Penny Sale are a major portion of the annual scholarships that the LRC awards to area high school seniors.
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
