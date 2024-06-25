Ludlow-Cavendish meeting on flood resilience June 28

The Mapping for Resilience research team will host a community meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St. (behind the army tank), for people who live or work in the greater Ludlow/Cavendish area.

The research team is based at Dartmouth College and Colorado School of Mines and is working on a project about the social, ecological and technical challenges of last year’s floods.

Although this is a free event, registration is greatly appreciated. Refreshments and childcare will be provided, and participants will receive a $10 Visa gift card. Click here to register or send an a-mail. If you are available to attend at the spur of the moment, please feel free to do so.

This event is being held so that folks can connect or reconnect, share stories and insight about responding to others’ needs during and after the flooding and learn about the goals of the research being conducted by the Mapping for Resilience team. Two facilitated activities have been designed to better understand the impacts and challenges of the flood(s). The team also hopes to collect photos and videos of flooded areas with the consent of property owners.

If you cannot attend, but want to share your observations about the flood, please click here. You will find contact details, as well as more information about the study.