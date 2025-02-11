To the editor: Share Heat fundraiser for Family Center an encouraging community event

It was encouraging to participate in the Share Heat fundraiser at Vermont Vines last Saturday, where dozens of people came together to raise money for the Chester-Andover Family Center.

As the press release in The Chester Telegraph explained, the money will be available to local residents who have trouble paying their heating bills.

It was gratifying to see our state representative, Tom Charlton, and Windsor County state Sen. Joe Major participating in this almost 20-year-old event that helps community members stay warm.

I’d also like to thank the owners of Vermont Vines, those who organized the event and provided food and, of course, those who contributed to help their neighbors.

Steve Dock

Chester