To the editor: We don’t need a King Donald

lon Musk and his 20-something year-old code writers are having a field day dismantling their favorite bogeyman, the Deep State, otherwise known as the Civil Service. Several million federal workers were bullied into accepting a questionable “deferred resignation” or face being summarily fired.

Musketeers now have access to the Treasury Department’s payment system, which disperses trillions of dollars, including Social Security checks and federal salaries. Apparently Musk’s next target is the Department of Education, which he and Trump want to eliminate altogether.

What gives Musk the authority to do this? Simple, he gave Trump’s campaign about $300 million. Until Trump and Musk dreamed up DOGE (the Department of Governmental Efficiency) and the president created it through yet another executive order, all federal departments (Treasury, Commerce, Education, etc.) were created by acts of Congress according to Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution.

The DOGE dodge is one of many ongoing assaults on our Constitution and the rule of law. By summarily ceasing all foreign aid and USAID payments, Trump violated his oath of office to faithfully execute laws passed by our representatives stipulating how our tax dollars should be spent. If the president can block any program he doesn’t like, the laws Congress passes really aren’t laws, they’re just suggestions.

Firing federal prosecutors and threatening to remove FBI agents who investigated the president’s role in fueling the Jan. 6th insurrection and his withholding classified documents is especially dangerous. Not only is the president claiming immunity from prosecution for illegal acts he may perform while in office, he also wants immunity from anyone even investigating possible presidential criminality. This is a potential dictator’s dream come true.

If Americans wanted to be ruled by an autocrat, there would have been no resistance at Lexington and Concord in 1775 and no Declaration of Independence in 1776. We freed ourselves from the dictates of George III. We don’t need King Donald to replace him.

Bill Dunkel

Windham