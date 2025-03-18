Ludlow Rotary seeks 2025 scholarship applicants

The Ludlow Rotary Club is again offering scholarships to eligible high school seniors to help pay for higher education, including college and advanced trade programs. Residents of Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth and Mount Holly are invited to apply.

Recipients are selected based on scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service. Applications may be obtained from the student’s Guidance Office. Forms should be mailed by Thursday, May 1 to Timothy Faulkner, Chair of Ludlow Rotary Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

To date, LRC has awarded more than $290,000 in scholarships in the following categories: