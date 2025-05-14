Historic gay-friendly Andrews Inn documentary filmmakers to hold chat on May 22

Vermont Roadside Historic Site Marker commemorating the Andrews Inn — and Hotel Windham on reverse. It was moved 15 feet to a more prominent location on Oct. 11, 2023.

The iconic Andrews Inn was a gay-friendly bar and hotel that was open from 1974 to 1984 in downtown Bellows Falls.

Local independent filmmaker Heather Holloway of Letter H Film & Media, and local historian Gail Golec, of The Secret Life of Death podcast, will discuss their new documentary project at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 at the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The inn was designated as a historic landmark by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation as part of the National Park Service LGBTQ Heritage Initiative in 2017. The team will present a brief history of the inn, discuss their vision for the project and conclude by opening the floor to questions or memories of the inn.

This event is free and open to the public. It will take place in the third-floor meeting room, which is handicap accessible.

For more information, click here to send an e-mail to Gail Golec.

